City of Sioux Falls Unveils ‘Releaf’ Project to Replant Trees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In the coming years, emerald ash borer will have nearly destroyed 25% of the trees in Sioux Falls, but the city is taking a stand and hearing mother nature’s cry for help.

The Releaf project is a city-wide campaign to raise money to plant new trees throughout the community. Over the next five years, the goal is to raise $2.5 million.

The city plans to plant a variety of trees like maple and ash, which haven’t been planted in the city since 2007. City officials say emerald ash borer effects the city as a whole, so it will take ‘One Sioux Falls’ to grow together.

“We are committed to ‘releafing’ the city through this project, and in our opinion it’s going to be pretty equal coverage throughout the city in terms of where we will be putting the dollars. All parks, all mature parks, all mature boulevard are going to be effected by this,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

The trees will be planted during the give years of the campaign and even after as well.