Five Years Searching for Rachel Cyriacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On this day five years ago, it was the last time anyone saw Rachel Cyriacks.

The Woonsocket woman has been missing ever since. She was last seen the morning of November 13, 2013 driving a 1995 grey Chevy Silverado pickup.

Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley says the search for Cyriacks is still active and law enforcement officers continue to receive tips on her case.

Attorney General Marty Jackley is asking for any one who may have additional information on Cyriacks whereabouts or her disappearance to call the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at 796-4511.