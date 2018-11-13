Hartford Man Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– A Hartford father pleaded guilty to two charges of child pornography Tuesday morning.

Fredrick Finch junior admitted to police that he knowingly downloaded child pornography, but he may never spend a day behind bars.

KDLT News was in the courtroom when the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to those two counts of child pornography. In exchange, the court will drop a no driver’s license case against him. We warn you that the details in this case below are graphic.

According to court documents and testimony, it all started January when Finch’s wife found two SD cards and a sex toy in his pajama pants. She discovered child pornography on them and called police.

One video depicted two young boys engaging in sexual acts on an adult male. The other showed an adult male raping a young boy. Finch told police that he downloaded the illegal videos from the TOR network. The prosecution testified that Finch also said he would masturbate to them.

Tuesday, the Minnehaha County judge approved the defense’s request for delayed sentencing.

Each count comes with a fine up to $20,000 dollars and a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

However, per this plea agreement, anything over seven years would be suspended.The judge could decide to give Finch no jail time if he’s cooperative. Finch will undergo a psycho-sexual analysis before his sentencing.

There’s still a no-contact order between Finch and his seven-year-old son.