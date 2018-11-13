How to Avoid Packing on Additional Pounds at the Office This Holiday Season

You know they will be there waiting for you – the cookies, donuts, cupcakes, eggnog, all lined up neatly in a row on the counter at work come this holiday season.

They’re there just for you, you know, and the generous colleagues who brought them will be offended if you don’t indulge.

At least that’s what we say to try and convince ourselves its okay to eat until our heart’s content. Besides, the holidays come only come around once each year, so what’s the harm?

Plenty, if wellness advocate Trisha Dohn is right. Dohn offers three important ways to stay on a healthier track this Christmas.