Iowa State to Use Much of $6M Gift for Innovation Center

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Officials say Iowa State will use a large portion of a $6 million gift from Boeing Co. to help fund construction of the Student Innovation Center.

A news release sent Tuesday about Boeing’s $6 million commitment says 140,000-square-foot (13,006 square meters) center on the Ames campus is expected to be finished in January 2020.

The university says the center will elevate Iowa State’s commitment to interdisciplinary, experiential learning and enrich the learning experience for students. It also is intended to serve as the hub for hands-on projects where students can collaborate across a wide range of disciplines.

Part of the money provided by the Chicago-based aerospace company will provide financial support for engineering students wishing participate in undergraduate research.