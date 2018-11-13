Karl Letsche

Karl is the KDLT News Today Producer, taking his latest roll in September of 2018. He brings over four years

of morning news experience to the team. Karl began working with KDLT in April of 2014 as the morning show director

and photographer. That position gave him the opportunity to get to know some of the folks in the Sioux Empire while out and about.

As producer, Karl really enjoys bringing local stories to the early risers and wants to help start your day off right.

Karl started his TV career at WQAD in Moline, Illinois as a camera operator, video editor, and production assistant . He took

that opportunity fresh out of college. “I learned a great deal from the morning director at WQAD, who helped me develop my

skills and passion for live television production.”

Karl is a proud alum of Iowa State University. Cyclone Nation! Graduating in 2013 with a Bachelors of Science in Journalism

and Mass Communication and a minor in Environmental Studies. Karl is a Remsen, Iowa native, having been raised on a century

farm in the northwest part of the state. There he learned hard work and dedication and to always go after your goals.

Karl is honored to bring the news to the Sioux Empire every weekday morning.

You can email news or story ideas to Karl at k_letsche@kdlt.com