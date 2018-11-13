Kaufman Gains LPGA Tour Card Back at Q-School

Kaufman Gains LPGA Tour Card Back at Q-School

PINEHURST, NC… 2018 was not a fun year for Clark native Kim Kaufman as she struggled with her health and her game and ultimately finished 123rd on the LPGA money list and lost her card and tour status. But she went to Qualifying school at Pinehurst with a purpose and got her game back. She played 8 rounds of golf on 2 very difficult courses and finished at 2 under par, playing very steady Kaufman-like golf and ended up 11th for the 2 weeks. The top 45 actually earned their tour status but the higher the better when it comes to making it into tournaments in 2019. She learned from her struggles in 2018 and has a stronger appreciation for being on tour after what she experienced.