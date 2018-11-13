Mental Illness Forever Changed This Family. Here’s What They Want You To Know.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Gussos are the picture- perfect, all-American family. Kari and Jared have three kids, a beautiful house, and of course, dogs.

“I love that she’s my sister,” said Megan, their middle daughter. “We have so many different connections and inside jokes.”

However, they often feel misunderstood.

“Right now people have no idea, no idea what it is,” said Lauren, their oldest daughter. I know people think they do, but they don’t.”

Our story begins with 18-year-old Lauren. When Lauren was a baby, the crying never stopped. In elementary school, she began self-harming, something a little girl couldn’t help nor understand. As time went on, It became clear to Lauren’s busy parents that her condition was serious and unpredictable.

“You’re trying to figure out what your child’s diagnoses are, raise a family, get to volleyball practice, [and] get dinner on the table,” said Kari.

Doctors prescribe Lauren medication for multiple diagnoses, from severe depression and anxiety to autism. Milo, her service dog, also helps tremendously.

“Sometimes I really don’t want to make relationships with people because I’m scared they’re going to leave so I just don’t even do it in the first place,” said Lauren. “So, I like animals like because they don’t leave.”

Lauren sometimes suffers from involuntary, painful meltdowns.

“You’re literally nailing the door frame back up because she slammed the door so hard that it’s off the hinges,” said Jared.

“When your child is not happy, it hurts,” said Kari.

School only added to that hurt. Lauren and her family say that her schools lumped children with mental illnesses together with juvenile delinquents.

“[I was] being held down against my will, then being handcuffed and put into the back of a police car and being sent to Avera behavioral health,” said Lauren.

Mental illness isn’t just Lauren’s lifelong challenge, but also her family’s. Kari and Jared tell their younger daughters, Megan and Nikki to retreat to their safe place, their bedrooms, when Lauren experiences a meltdown.

“I’ve become more mature than anyone my age because of this,” said Nikki.

While they’ve grown up faster, Nikki and Megan say there’s a bright side: they’re also remarkably compassionate. The Gusso family wishes that compassion was universal, and that the outside world understood that mental illness is a reality, not a choice.

“With a broken arm, you can see they have the cast and then you wouldn’t ask them to go and do pushups, and so why would you have someone with a mental illness do something they can’t do?” said Megan.

The family has also received extensive counseling, which they say has helped them communicate more openly with one another.

“Just the raw grit, true emotion, no fluff.,” said Jared. “I’ve had x day.”

Mental illness and love have something in common: you can’t see them, but you can feel them. While lauren’s mental illnesses aren’t going to disappear, neither will her family.

“They have my back because then I can always come home to them and that they always will love me and stuff,” said Lauren.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, every one out of five people in the country has a mental illness. Now, Kari is headed to Pierre to share her family’s difficult journey, and to fearlessly advocate for stronger mental health resources in South Dakota. Kari’s written a book about her family’s experiences, ”A Kingdom Far, Far Away.”