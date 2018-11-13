No One Hurt in Fire That Destroys Hosmer Machine Shop

HOSMER, S.D. (AP) – No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a machine shop in the Edmunds County town of Hosmer.

Emergency Management Director Leland Treichel tells the American News that the late Friday blaze likely started near a wood burner in the shop. The exact cause wasn’t immediately determined.

Treichel says a person who worked in the building and also lived in a sectioned-off part of the structure got out safely. But the building was a total loss, along with the tools inside.