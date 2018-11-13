6 Arrested After Sioux Falls Business Burglarized

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say six people are behind bars after a business was burglarized on Monday.

Police say Panama Transfer, located in the 3400 block of Hovland Drive, reported the burglary at around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say the business’ owner reported several items missing. Police say a neighboring business’ surveillance video showed a white Chevy Tahoe with distinct markings nearby.

Police say the two business owners went looking for the suspected vehicle and found it at a Motel 6 on West Russell and called police.

26-year-old Donald Hoff, 48-year-old David Pfannes, 23-year-old Kyle Pfannes, and 27-year-old Tiffany Deidel are all facing drug possession charges. 25-year-old Michelle Stenseth was arrested on a warrant. 26-year-old Emily Whitsell was arrested for obstruction, fleeing police and parole hold.

Police say they found 5.5 grams of meth and 35 grams of marijuana in the hotel room and vehicle.

Hoff was also charged with a concealed weapon without a permit.