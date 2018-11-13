Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Investigating Fire in Vacant Building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Traffic was stopped for a short time this afternoon after a vacant building near downtown Sioux Falls caught fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the area of 6th and Spring around 2:30 p.m. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from a window of the three story structure.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Brad Goodroad says the fire was put out in about ten minutes. He says no one was inside the building at the time.

The cause is under investigation.