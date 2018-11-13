Trump Suggests France Would Have Been Defeated Without US

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting France would have been vanquished in both world wars if not for the U.S.

Trump tweeted Tuesday about French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion Europe protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia. He argued Europe should build up its militaries because it can no longer depend on the U.S. for defense.

Trump tweeted that “Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!”

Trump often complains that NATO countries don’t pay their fair share of the defense alliance’s expenses.