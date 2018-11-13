Weisser Distributing Opens Warehouse in North Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Weisser Distributing started 40 years ago with just a man and his truck. Now, with over 140 employees, Weisser Distributing has officially opened a second location in northern Sioux Falls.

The 40,000 square foot warehouse is located on Amidon Street off of North Cliff Avenue. The distributing site in Tea ran out of space, so they decided to build their new home here.

Weisser Distributing sells a variety of items online and will store some those products here, just like their warehouse in Tea. Owners say having this new building could help them make new hires.

“Being in north Sioux Falls opens up a new job market for us, just for people who live in north Sioux Falls, in Brandon, or Dell Rapids. Rather than having to come through Sioux Falls to get to Tea, we’ll have a home in Sioux Falls and we think that will help us find new employees,” said Vice President of Weisser Distributing, Eric Weisser.

The company’s warehouse in Tea is 45,000 square feet. There’s also a new location in Las Vegas for their international business.