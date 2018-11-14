Area Golfers Are Invited to Take Advantage of Warmer Temperatures

The return of warmer temperatures to the Sioux Empire have local public golf courses reopening for a short period of time.

The following GreatLIFE Courses will be open Wednesday, November 14th – Thursday, November 15th: Bakker Crossing, Central Valley, and Willow Run will open at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday with carts available. The driving ranges are closed.

The front nine is also opens at Rocky Run golf course starting at 10:00 a.m.. The driving range is closed there as well.

All courses are scheduled to resume winter hours on Friday, November 16th.