Corrections Officials Release Transcript of Execution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota corrections officials have released the transcript of the execution of Rodney Berget, including his last words.

Berget was put to death Oct. 29 at the South Dakota State Penitentiary for killing corrections officer Ronald “R.J.” Johnson in 2011 during a prison escape attempt.

The transcript shows Berget thanked everyone who supported him and expressed his love for Tammy, “Sonny boy” and Gigi. And the last thing Berget said as he was lethally injected was “is it supposed to feel like that?” Then he groaned and said “ah” before he began breathing heavily.

The 56-year-old Berget was pronounced dead 12 minutes after the lethal injection of barbiturate pentobarbital began.

Berget’s execution was the state’s fourth since it reinstituted the death penalty in 1979.