DWU Women Celebrate National Championship With Win Over Dordt
Mark Ovenden,
MITCHELL, SD… The DWU Women’s Basketball team unveiled their NAIA Championship banner before the start of Wednesday night’s game with Dordt at the Corn Palace. They then celebrated with a 72-68. But it wasn’t easy. The Defenders led 16-8 in the first quarter before the Tigers rallied and eventually took the lead. Annie Rhinesmith led Dordt with 20 points and Erika Feenstra had 15. For the Tigers who are now 6-0, Sara Carr led the way with 19, Rylie Osthus had 15 and Makaela Karst 14 points.

