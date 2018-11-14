Former Aberdeen Doctor Pleads Guilty to Distributing Drugs

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A former Aberdeen doctor has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally distributing opioids.

Forty-seven-year-old Dr. Troy Adolfson pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Authorities say Adolfson wrote prescriptions for the painkiller oxycodone, which were filled by a co-worker and two others and then returned to him in exchange for a $50 tip and some of the pills.

Adolfson was employed at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital as a radiation oncologist from October 2014 through April 2017.

Defense attorney Reed Rasmussen says Adolfson no longer is licensed to practice medicine in South Dakota, but still has an active license in Iowa.

The American News reports sentencing is set for May 13. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.