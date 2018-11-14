High School Students Help Out at Scene of Fire in Parker

PARKER, S.D. (AP) – A group of Beresford High School students attending an extracurricular event in Parker are credited with helping out at the scene of an apartment building fire.

Beresford school officials tell the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that the seven FFA students came upon the fire Monday night. They helped residents get out of the building and battled the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Parker firefighters who responded quickly put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.