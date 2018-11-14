Jansma’s Late 3 Sinks DWU at the Corn Palace

MITCHELL, SD… To say that Dordt won a thriller at the Corn Palace Wednesday night would be a huge understatement. It looked like the Tigers had the game in the bag, leading most of the way by double digits. Ty Hoglund led a very balanced attack with 21 points and Aaron Ahmadu had 17 points and 7 rebounds and all five starters were in double figures.

But the Defenders never gave up. Ben Gesink had 15 points, Garrett Franken 17 points and 14 rebounds and then there was Jesse Jansma who came off the bench to lead the team with 20 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer that capped an 18-0 run to finish the game and give his team an amazing 2-point victory. The Tigers, who suffered their first loss in 7 games, led by 20 at the half and were still up 85-69 with 4:26. They did not score again and the Defenders left for Sioux Center with one of the greatest comebacks in school history.