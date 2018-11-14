Local Athletes Sign Letters of Intent
SIOUX FALLS, SD… Wednesday was a busy day for high school athletes making their collegiate decisions official as they singed National Letters of Intent. The dynamic duo on the mound from the State “A” champion Roosevelt softball team will both be playing Division I ball in college. Macy Schroedermeier will pitch at USD and her teammate Grace Glanzer at USD. Augustana signed a trio of area soccer standouts. USD also signed 2 Harrisburg Tigers-Brooke Bollweg (Volleyball) and Jeniah Ugofsky (Basketball)…
Here’s a list of the local athletes we have information on regarding their college decisions.
USD
Brooke Bollweg-Harrisburg (VB)
Jeniah Ugofsky-Harrisburg (WBB)
Macy Schroedermeier-Roosevelt (SB)
Karly Peters-Parker (Track)
Emily Mikkelson-Pierre (Soccer)
SDSU
Grace Glanzer-Roosevelt (SB)
Cylie Halvorson-Roosevelt (SB)
Owen Coburn-Spirit Lake (MBB)
Wayne State
Raelin Jurgens-Parker (WBB)
Awoti Akoi-O’Gorman (WBB)
Augustana
Ashley Ask-Brandon Valley (Socer)
Jillian Barkus-O’Gorman (Soccer)
Allison Young-SF Christian (Soccer)
USF
Shayla Running-Roosevelt (SB)
Allison Eichacker-Roosevelt (Tennis)
Dakota State
Trey Christensen-Parker (MBB)
Kobe Lien-Roosevelt (Baseball)
Sidney Fick-Hills Beaver Creek (WBB)
Northern
Laurie Rogers-Warner (WBB)
Hanna Reiff-Chester (VB)
Kylie Van Egdom-SF Christian (VB)
Mount Marty
Lexi Hochstein-Lincoln (WBB)
Iowa Central CC
Annie Cumming-Watertown (WBB)
Bemidji State
Samiya Jami-Washington (VB)
Morningside
Marisa Beintema-Roosevelt (VB)
West Alabama
Leah Koltz-Roosevelt (VB)