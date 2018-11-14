Local Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Wednesday was a busy day for high school athletes making their collegiate decisions official as they singed National Letters of Intent. The dynamic duo on the mound from the State “A” champion Roosevelt softball team will both be playing Division I ball in college. Macy Schroedermeier will pitch at USD and her teammate Grace Glanzer at USD. Augustana signed a trio of area soccer standouts. USD also signed 2 Harrisburg Tigers-Brooke Bollweg (Volleyball) and Jeniah Ugofsky (Basketball)…

Here’s a list of the local athletes we have information on regarding their college decisions.

USD

Brooke Bollweg-Harrisburg (VB)

Jeniah Ugofsky-Harrisburg (WBB)

Macy Schroedermeier-Roosevelt (SB)

Karly Peters-Parker (Track)

Emily Mikkelson-Pierre (Soccer)

SDSU

Grace Glanzer-Roosevelt (SB)

Cylie Halvorson-Roosevelt (SB)

Owen Coburn-Spirit Lake (MBB)

Wayne State

Raelin Jurgens-Parker (WBB)

Awoti Akoi-O’Gorman (WBB)

Augustana

Ashley Ask-Brandon Valley (Socer)

Jillian Barkus-O’Gorman (Soccer)

Allison Young-SF Christian (Soccer)

USF

Shayla Running-Roosevelt (SB)

Allison Eichacker-Roosevelt (Tennis)

Dakota State

Trey Christensen-Parker (MBB)

Kobe Lien-Roosevelt (Baseball)

Sidney Fick-Hills Beaver Creek (WBB)

Northern

Laurie Rogers-Warner (WBB)

Hanna Reiff-Chester (VB)

Kylie Van Egdom-SF Christian (VB)

Mount Marty

Lexi Hochstein-Lincoln (WBB)

Iowa Central CC

Annie Cumming-Watertown (WBB)

Bemidji State

Samiya Jami-Washington (VB)

Morningside

Marisa Beintema-Roosevelt (VB)

West Alabama

Leah Koltz-Roosevelt (VB)