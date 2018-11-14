Northwestern, Warner Happy About New Seeding for State Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The girls state volleyball tournaments get started Thursday in Sioux Falls at the Premier Center. All 3 champions will be crowned on Saturday and there’s a good chance we might see Warner and Northwestern in the Class “B” title game. After all, they are seeded #1 and #2 and have been perennial powerhouses for decades. During most of that time, one of them had to watch the tournament from the stands since they were in the same district. So when the state decided to seed teams after first round region games that opened the door for both of them to make the state tournament. Nora Groft (Northwestern) and Kari Jung (Warner) couldn’t be happier. And it’s done nothing to change what is the best rivalry in South Dakota girls volleyball in any class.