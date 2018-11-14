Senator John Thune Named Senate Majority Whip

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been elected to another term as GOP leader.

He won a new term by acclamation Wednesday.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the GOP whip, is being forced out by term limits. That allows Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to move up to the No. 2 spot. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri are expected to take over the third- and fourth-ranking spots.

Republicans are poised to elect their first woman to leadership in almost a decade. Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer is running for vice chair of the conference. She faces GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.