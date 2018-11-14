Sioux County Regional Airport

SIOUX COUNTY, IA- Sioux County had their heads in the clouds, and now dreams are officially taking flight. However, this dream did not connect overnight. After almost 2 decades of planning and waiting, the Sioux County Regional Airport is revealed to the public.

“It started with a vision. It started with a need because both Orange City and Sioux Center existing airports we’re not adequate,” says Sioux County Regional Airport Board Member Harold Schiebout.

Located just one mile south of Highway 75, the airport features a 55-hundred foot runway and can house 35 airplanes. This 32 million dollar project wouldn’t land without the partnerships with Orange City and the city of Sioux Center. With the rainfall this past season, the county was nervous about the opening date for the airport and the contractors landed their worries.

Schiebout explains, “They really came through. So you see what we got here, in November now. Everybody really worked together on this project. Not only the relationships of the owners, but also the relationships with the contractors and engineers.”

According to Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, Sioux County is the 5th largest exporting community in the Midwest with exporting 6-hundred million goods alone. With the airport, officials say you can expect more production for agricultural companies and opportunities for “young talents” in the area.

“We have a lot of talent. This allows us to keep as many people as we can. Industries are key to that as they grow because we have major industries that grow here in this area,” says Schiebout.

Those behind the project say cooperation between the two towns and the county made it possible. The first flights landed at the airport last week.