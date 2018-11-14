Sioux Falls Man Facing Several Charges of Rape, Sexual Contact with Minors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 61-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing 12 different charges of rape and sexual contact with minors.

Armand Joseph Hopkins Jr. was taken into custody on Tuesday. He’s accused of molesting at least three female victims. The abuse is alleged to have happened for more than a decade.

Court documents indicate the youngest victim was around four-years-old when the abuse started. Each victim reported multiple instances of Hopkins inappropriately touching them.

His bond is set at $100,025.