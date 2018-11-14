Thune Now Highest Ranking Republican Senator in State History

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator John Thune is now the second highest ranking member of the United States Senate.

Senator Thune was elected today Wednesday by his Republican colleagues to serve as the Senate Majority Whip.

The whip is tasked with working hand-in-hand with Senate Republicans to ensure critical legislation passes or nominations are confirmed.

In his first statements in the new role. Thune says despite of a “divided government” he believes congress can work well together, to tackle issues that are important to the American people.

“I would say with respect to the Democrats here in the Senate, and in the House, that we hope that they will decide that they want to play a constructive role, and put up a record of legislative accomplishment rather than spending all their time launching investigations,” said Thune.

The move makes Thune the highest ranking Republican Senator in South Dakota history.