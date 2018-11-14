Trump Praises Firefighters in California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) – President Donald Trump is praising firefighters and first responders for an “incredible job” tackling California’s deadliest wildfire.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he had been briefed by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who are in California.

Trump wrote: “Thank you to the great Firefighters, First Responders and fema for the incredible job they are doing w/ the California Wildfires. Our Nation appreciates your heroism, courage & genius. God Bless you all!”

Trump previously blamed “poor” forest management for the fires. California Gov. Jerry Brown says federal and state governments must do more forest management but says climate change is the greater source of the problem.

Dozens of people have been confirmed dead in the wildfires, with more still missing.