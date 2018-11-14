Voluntary Recall on Widely Used Blood Pressure Medication

The FDA has issued a voluntary recall on a widely used blood pressure medication over contamination concerns.

The pharmaceutical company Sandoz announced the recall of the drug Losartan after trace amounts of a possible cancer-causing chemical were found.

The recall is only for the 100 milligram/25 milligram tablets with the lot number J-B-8-9-1-2.

It was also not distributed before October 8th.

Patients who are taking this specific medication are urged to speak to their doctors before stopping use.