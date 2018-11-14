Walmart to Give Hiring Preference to Military Spouses

Walmart is looking to hire more military spouses.

The retail giant is announcing a new program called “The Military Spouse Connection.”

It gives hiring preference to those married to active military personnel.

Walmart’s CEO and President says military spouses are ‘unsung heroes’ and that the company wants to honor and help them find a job, or build a career.

The news comes as Walmart reports hiring more than 212-thousand veterans since starting a similar program for returning military personnel.

Walmart says more than 32-thousand veteran associates were promoted since joining Walmart and Sam’s Club.