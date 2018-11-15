18-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun During Argument

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at a man who punched him during an argument.

At 3:30 p.m.Thursday, multiple witnesses reported to police that two men were arguing near Target on South Louise. Police say 18-year-old Amir Beaudion pointed a firearm at the other man after being punched.

Police arrested Beaudion at a nearby business after he attempted to flee.

Baeudion is facing possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, no concealed weapons permit and fleeing police charges.

Police say they have not been able to locate the other man and aren’t sure what led up to the argument.