6 More Advance to Semi’s at State Volleyball Tournament

Chester, Warner, SF Christian, M-C-M, Washington and OG Win Matches Thursday Night

SIOUX FALLS, SD… 6 more teams filled out the field for Friday night’s semi-finals at the State Volleyball Tournament at the Premier Center. Defending champion SF Christian led by Kylie VanEgdom’s 19 kills beat Parker 3-0 and they will face McCook Central/Montrose after the Cougars beat Roncalli 3-1. McKenna Kranz paced the attack with 17 kills and Abigail Van Ruler had 14.

In Class “B” the Warner Monarchs moved on with a 3-0 win over Burke. Sydney Leidholt with 13 and Laurie Rogers with 12 kills led the way for Kari Jung’s team. They will face a talented Chester squad that beat Ethan 3-0. Jayda Kenyon’s 10 kills paced a very balanced attack for the Flyers.

And in Class “AA” two Sioux Falls school advanced the the second semi-final game Friday night. Lily Bartling’s 16 kills paced Washington to a 3-1 win over Roosevelt and Emma Ronsiek’s 16 kills helped O’Gorman beat Mitchell 3-0. Deb Thill’s team actually led the first set 24-21. Chelsea Brewster led the Kernels with 12 kills.