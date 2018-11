Augie Women Beat Dakota State 87-41

Big 3rd Quarter Propels Vikings Past Lady T's

SIOUX FALLS, SD. The Augustana women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 Thursday night at the Elmen Center with an 87-41 win over Dakota State. The Vikings swarming defense caused numerous steals, especially in the 3rd quarter when the lead swelled to 76-15 after a 27-0 quarter. Abby Hora and Vishe’ Rabb each scored 14 to lead the way for Dave Krauth’s team. Jessi Giles led the Lady T’s with 17 points.