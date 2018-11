Broken Water Valve Causes School Route Detour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Parents of students at Discovery Elementary need a new route to school tomorrow morning.

The intersection of West 26th Street and South Discovery Avenue is under construction due to a broken water valve.

The school sent out an email to parents this afternoon. According to the school, the project should be completed tomorrow, but it’s unclear if it will be done in time for drop-offs in the morning.