Capitol Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Former Lawmaker

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is ordering flags to fly at half-staff at the state Capitol on Monday to honor former South Dakota House Speaker Roger Hunt.

Hunt died Friday following complications from surgery. He was 80. His funeral is Monday morning at Central Church in Sioux Falls.

Hunt served one term as speaker during his 20 years in the House. He championed conservative causes, including sponsoring bills to restrict abortion. Daugaard says Hunt was a gentleman and “true public servant.”