Cool Weather Aids Fight of North California Fire

MAGALIA, Calif. (AP) – Cool weather is helping fire crews increase their containment of the Northern California deadly blaze that razed a town and killed at least 56 people.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday the wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise is now 40 percent contained, up from 30 percent Wednesday morning.

The blaze has charred nearly 220 square miles since it started Nov. 8 in hills east of Paradise, swept through the town and neighboring communities.

Butte County Sheriff’s Kory Honea told reporters Wednesday night that 130 people are on a missing list.

More than 450 people had now been assigned to comb through charred debris in the search for human remains.