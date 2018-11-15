Dayton Remains Hospitalized a Month After Back Surgery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Gov. Mark Dayton remains hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after having back surgery more than a month ago.

Dayton had an initial surgery on Oct. 12 and underwent a second procedure several days later. A spokesman for the governor said he was expected to stay in the hospital for several days.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports a spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that Dayton is still at Mayo having physical therapy. No discharge date has been set.

The 71-year-old governor has been hampered by health problems throughout his two terms in office. He’s had three back surgeries, a procedure to repair a torn hip muscle and was treated for prostate cancer last year. Dayton leaves office early next year.

