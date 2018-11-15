Judge to Announce Ruling in CNN Reporter’s Credential Case

WASHINGTON (AP) – A judge is expected to announce whether he will order the Trump administration to return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly has set a hearing for Friday morning to announce his decision. CNN has asked the judge for an order that would force the White House to immediately hand back credentials that give reporters access to the White House complex.

CNN wants Acosta’s credentials returned while a lawsuit over their revocation goes forward.

Acosta has clashed repeatedly with Trump and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in briefings over the last two years. But the White House pulled his credential last week following a combative press conference.

Kelly, the judge assigned to the case, is a Trump appointee.