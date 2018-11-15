Kids’ Chance Scholarship Aims to Assist Children of Injured Workers

A statistic that is very rarely talked about, is the number of adults injured or killed on the job – any job. But there are an incredible number of families, farm families in particular in our state, that are impacted by such accidents.

When that happens, a family’s income can be significantly affected. College or post-secondary school opportunities for children, can grow further out-of-reach.

It doesn’t have to be that way, Attorney Renee Christensen tells KDLT News. Christensen serves as an advocate and board member for the South Dakota chapter of Kids’ Chance, a nationwide organization that provides scholarships to children of state workers who have been severely or fatally injured in a workplace accident.

The non-profit organization raises funds for educational opportunities for these children to pursue their education, reach their goals, and fulfill their dreams for the future. Learn more about the mission and the organization both here and in the interview with Christensen, below.