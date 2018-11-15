Late-Season Crop Harvests Progress in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota’s soybean harvest is nearly wrapped up, and the corn and sorghum harvests have reached about three-fourths complete.

The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says 96 percent of soybeans, 75 percent of sorghum, 71 percent of corn and 55 percent of sunflowers are harvested. All are behind the average pace.

Ninety-two percent of the state’s winter wheat crop has emerged.

Subsoil moisture is rated 70 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 89 percent in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 47 percent in good to excellent condition, unchanged the week.