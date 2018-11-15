Miller Leads Jacks Past Creighton at Frost

Miller Leads Jacks Past Creighton at Frost

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball team opened the game on an 11-0 run and never looked back in its 74-48 win over Creighton Thursday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits, 3-1, led 21-15 after the first quarter and then limited Creighton to 12 points total in the second and third quarters. At one point in the third quarter, the Jacks forced Creighton into committing five turnovers on six possessions. South Dakota State had a season-high 14 steals.

South Dakota State was led by Macy Miller’s 23 points and 10 rebounds. The double-double was the sixth of her career. Myah Selland added 13 points while Sydney Palmer recorded 10 points and seven rebounds in a reserve role.

Creighton, 1-2, was led by Audrey Faber’s 23 points. Olivia Elger added 11 points.

After the Jacks opened the game with an 11-0 run, Creighton answered with a 12-2 run to come with one, 13-12. South Dakota State responded with an 8-3 run to close the quarter. Miller and Selland combined for 15 points in the quarter.

The Bluejays, who missed their first seven shots in the game, only made 3 of 16 shots in the second quarter as South Dakota State pulled away to a 39-23 halftime lead. Rylie Cascio Jensen sparked the Jackrabbits with seven points in the quarter.

South Dakota State only allowed four points in the third quarter, building a 61-27 lead. After the teams traded points in the first two minutes, the Jackrabbits went on a 19-0 run for a 61-25 lead. Palmer scored six points during that stretch while Selland added six.

Notes

With 23 points this evening, Miller moved into The Summit League’s top 10 in career scoring with 1,795.

Miller is also 56 points shy of second in career scoring at SDSU, 205 points short of 2,000 career points and 483 points away from becoming The Summit League’s all-time scorer.

The last time the Jackrabbits recorded 14 steals in a game was Nov. 30, 2011, at Western Illinois.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the road when it plays in the Thanksgiving South Point Shootout Nov. 23-24 in Las Vegas.