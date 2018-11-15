National Wild Turkey Federation Donates 40 Turkeys to The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Thanksgiving is one week from today and two South Dakota non-profits are teaming up again to make sure those in need have a warm holiday meal.

Members of the East Dakota chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation dropped off 40 turkeys this morning at The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

Organizers say the birds will be used for Thanksgiving, Christmas and for other meals throughout the year.

The partnership has been going on for about a decade now. Those involved say giving people a Thanksgiving meal gets everyone in the holiday spirit.

“There’s a lot of people in and around Sioux Falls that, for whatever reason, don’t have the resources or have fallen on hard times that can’t do that. And it’s just a good feeling to help them out when they need help and provide a nice, warm turkey meal for a lot of people,” said Ron Schauer with the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Schauer says The Banquet is also in need of milk this holiday season.

Find out how to donate by going to thebanquetsf.org.