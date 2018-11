Scoreboard Thursday, November 15th

Scoreboard Thursday, November 15th

Scoreboard Thursday, November 15th

Women’s Volleyball

Central Plains Region @ Kearney, NE

Washburn 3, Northern 2 *Hailey Busch 20 kills/Wolves finish 26-5

SMSU vs. Concordia-SP

H.S. Volleyball

South Dakota State Tournaments

1st Round in Sioux Falls

Class AA

RC Stevens 3, Brookings 0 *Schaefer 13 kills

Watertown 3, Huron 2 *Gloe 18 kills/Niehus 22 kills

O’Gorman vs. Mitchell

Washington vs. Roosevelt

Class A

Miller 3, RC Christian 0 *Fernholz 23 kills

E-P-J 3, Winner 0 *Corder 16 kills

SF Christian vs. Parker

M-C-M vs. Roncalli

Class B

Northwestern 3, Kimball.White Lake 0 *Grandpre 13 kills

Faith 3, Faulkton 2 *Price 12 kills/Melius 22 kills

Chester vs. Ethan

Warner @ Burke

Women’s Basketball

SDSU vs. Creighton

USD @ Drake

Augustana vs. Dakota State

Northern vs. Presentation

G-League

Skyforce @ Oklahoma City

Hole-in-One

Bakker Crossing #11, 168 yards into 35 mph wind!

Patrick Bunkers-Sioux Falls w/driver