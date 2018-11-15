Senator Thune Focusing on Passing Farm Bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator John Thune says one of his priorities as the new Senate Majority Whip is passing a new farm bill.

He discussed what it could take to get the legislation passed during a conference call today. Thune says on thing holding back the bill is stricter work requirements for food stamps, in a version passed by the House.

However, Thune doesn’t believe enough Senate Democrats will cross the aisle to give them the 60 votes they need. He says in order for it to pass before congress adjourns next month, the House might need to make some concessions.

“My guess is if we’re going to get a bill, at some point the House is going to have to acknowledge they’re not going to get everything they want, and work with us on something that can actually get 66 votes in Senate, a majority of the House and signature by the president,” said Thune.

Thune says there have been talks in the house about pushing the vote to next year, but that would require congress to pass an extension of the current bill.