South Dakota Supreme Court Rejects Dollar Loan Center’s Appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dollar Loan Center.

The court released its opinion today saying the business needs to go through an ‘administrative review’ before it can bring its case to a circuit court judge.

The dispute began after South Dakota votes passed a 36% cap on interest rates in 2016. Dollar Loan Center then offered a new loan with reduced interest rates but higher fees.

The state said the new loan equaled a 300% interest rate and revoked Dollar Loan Center’s lending license.

The Division of Banking argues the business should have gone through non-legal channels before heading to court.