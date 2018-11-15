State Volleyball Thursday Afternoon Recap

Northwestern, 5 Others Advance to Semi's Friday Night

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Girls State Volleyball Tournament got started Thursday afternoon at the Premier Center with 6 first round games in 3 classes. All 3 championships are Saturday.

In Class “B” the top-seeded Northwestern Wildcats (36-2) swept Kimball/White Lake as Riley Grandpre had 13 kills and Caitlyn Fischbach 11. They will face Faith in the semi’s after the Longhorns fell behind Faulkton 2-0 and rallied to win the final 3 sets. Shianne Price led Faith with 12 kills and Peyton Melius had 22 for Faulkton.

In Class “A” top-seeded Miller (29-2) improved to 29-2 with a 3-0 win over RC Christian. Kayde Fernholz led the Rustlers with 22 kills and VonnaGail Schlechter had a dozen. They will play Elk Point/Jefferson in the semi-finals after the Huskies beat Winner 3-0. Carlie Corder paced the offense with 16 kills.

In Class “AA” top-seeded RC Stevens has lost only 1 match all season. They improved to 32-1 win a hard-fought 3-0 win over Brookings. The Bobcats actually held the lead in the first two sets. Elizabeth Schaefer led the Raiders with 13 kills in their win. They will face Watertown Friday night after the Arrows won the match of the afternoon, a 3-2 victory over Huron. Mariah Gloe led Watertown with 18 kills and Hollee Niehus had 22 for the Tigers.