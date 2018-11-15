Steel Horse Finds Home Along I-90 in Montrose Sculpture Park

MONTROSE, S.D. — A new sight is catching the eye of drivers on I-90. It was a creation 10 years in the making, and now thousands of drivers are able to see it.

“The Great Horse” rests in Porter Sculpture Park near the Montrose exit on I-90.

“It’s now called The Great Horse. Not great because it’s big, but great because it is done,” says Wayne Porter the sculptor.

Wayne Porter has spent the last decade building the 25 ton steel horse in St. Lawrence, South Dakota.

“I’ve been building it outside. It’s a monster of the cold,” says Wayne Porter.

They moved the horse to the park this week. Wayne says it’ll help compliment his 60 foot bull head.

“You can’t see anything else here because the lay of the land and the prairies make things look small. You need something really big that screams at you, pull around, look inside and come on in,” says Wayne Porter.

For some perspective on just how big this horse is, it’s 120 hands which is 40 feet tall.

“This has been a long time in the making, and it’s something we’ve all been thinking about,” says Audrey Porter.

Audrey Porter is Wayne’s older sister. She says she didn’t know if a day like this would ever come.

“Who would think to do this, and I’m like no Wayne you can’t do that.. That’s not possible you know that would be too hard, and he’s like ‘I’m going too’,” says Audrey Porter.

The horse is accompanied by more than 50 other larger than life sculptures.

The Porter’s father was a black smith, so steel sculptures have become a family affair.

“They’re all part of our story,” says Audrey Porter.

This was an emotional day for the Porter’s.

“This place has become home I think for my family,” says Audrey Porter.

But they enjoy sharing part of their home with the world.

The sculpture park is closed for the winter season but spectators can see the horse and all the other artworks during the summer tourist months.

Wayne is already onto the next project. He says an over 20 foot white bunny should be finished in the next 10 years.