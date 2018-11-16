Dayton Says Complications Have Kept Him at Mayo for a Month

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says his lungs were damaged after his latest back surgery, keeping him at Mayo Clinic for more than a month.

Dayton underwent a pair of back procedures last month and had been expected to be released from the hospital within several days. But his office did not update his status until this week, when his office confirmed the 71-year-old governor was still at Mayo Clinic.

Dayton says he’s remained there at his doctor’s recommendation but expects to return in a few days.