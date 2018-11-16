Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. Introduces the DTSF Gift Card

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Just in time for Black Friday, the creators behind a new gift card are hoping to draw shoppers to downtown Sioux Falls.

The Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. gift card is available at the DTSF office, The Washington Pavilion, and at dtsf.com. They range from $10 t0 $500 are good at more than 50 participating stores, including restaurants, retail and the Downtown Lewis Drug and Nyberg’s Ace Stores.

It’s designed to give shoppers a taste of everything the downtown scene has to offer.

“Just a real, true downtown experience with this card. If you are wondering what to get that person that’d kind of difficult to shop for, this might be the perfect gift for them, and not just during the holiday season, but year-round,” said Vice President of DTSF Inc. Brienne Maner.

Maner says the idea came from similar strategies in Fargo and Rapid City.