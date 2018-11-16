Iowa Supreme Court Justice Battling Cancer to Resign

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht, who has been receiving treatment for skin cancer, has announced he will resign from the high court.

The court made the announcement in a news release Friday. Hecht’s resignation is effective Dec. 13.

Hecht resumed hearing cases for the latest term that began Sept. 4 after being absent several months as he sought treatment in Sioux City and at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. But he was unable to sit for oral arguments held Nov. 13-14 due to side effects of the treatment.

Hecht says after discussing the matter with his family, he determined it was essential for him to commit all of his energy to his health.

Hecht was appointed to the court in 2006.