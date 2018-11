Mitchell Businesses Fight Holiday Hunger

MITCHELL, S.D. – Three businesses in Mitchell are doing their part to fight holiday hunger.

Pepsi, Coborn’s, and The Mitchell Food Pantry have teamed up to organize the ‘Cobbler Giveaway.’

Families who don’t have the means to have a holiday meal will receive a free Thanksgiving dinner courtesy of the businesses.

The giveaway takes place this Saturday at 8:00 a.m. outside The Mitchell Food Pantry. The first 125 cars to line up will be eligible.