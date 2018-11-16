As Population Grows, More Chain Stores Have Their Eye on Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re a foodie, you may have noticed lots of restaurants are coming to town.

Many argue that it’s time for South Dakota to recruit America’s favorite chain stores.

However, some worry that corporate chains bring unfair competition to small businesses managed by everyday community members.

“It’s kind of mixed emotions,” said Laura of Madison. “I prefer the local, small business-type restaurants personally, because I think South Dakota has so much to offer.”

For example, Chipotle is rumored to be scouting out locations in Sioux Falls. The company has locations in neighboring states – Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa – yet none in the Rushmore state.

“Ugh, what don’t I like about Chipotle?” said Nate Kuchta. “Hm, somewhat healthy. I kind of customize it the way that I like and it’s good.”

“I’m in dead cow country,” said Laura. “I want a steak.”

Bob Mundt is the CEO of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. He says that Sioux Falls is a big enough market for all. Ideally smaller businesses will still have their niche customers, while the name brand chain will have its own clientele.

”The more people we have, the bigger the population the more we see chains kind of looking at us,” said Mundt. “A lot of them have a flag basically on their website that once the city gets to a certain percentage or a certain level, um, you get on their radar.”

As Sioux Falls grows in size, it’s likely more national name brands will pop up in your neighborhood.